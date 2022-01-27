Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 17,279 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 954,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.59% of Paycom Software worth $471,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 670.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,600,000 after purchasing an additional 274,898 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 73.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,506,000 after purchasing an additional 235,120 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 92.1% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,921,000 after purchasing an additional 209,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,128,000 after purchasing an additional 198,947 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 94.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 267,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,292,000 after buying an additional 129,993 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYC opened at $302.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 102.39, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $398.02 and its 200-day moving average is $448.18. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.18 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.86.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

