Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 47,260 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,601,522 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,260 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.79% of Southwest Airlines worth $544,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.72.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $43.71 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of -874.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average of $48.00.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

