Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 623,012 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.26% of Cerner worth $469,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 138,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 163,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 35,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

Cerner stock opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

