Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,011,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $563,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $49.76 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $48.99.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

