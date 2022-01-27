Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,153,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Generac worth $469,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Generac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Generac by 5.6% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its position in shares of Generac by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. OTR Global cut shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.26.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $265.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $352.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.53. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.21 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.