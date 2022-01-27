Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,835,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 59,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.92% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $515,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 261.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.1% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $266.80 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $212.85 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.30 and its 200 day moving average is $290.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.41 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.40.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

