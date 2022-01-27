Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,331,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 32,210 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.84% of United Rentals worth $466,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in United Rentals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in United Rentals by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $307.76 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.22 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.36.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

