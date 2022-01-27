Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,664,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,318 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.03% of Fastenal worth $600,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2,209.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,893,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,489,000 after buying an additional 3,725,370 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,782,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,806 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth $127,166,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,046,000 after buying an additional 1,738,999 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $55.32 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

