Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,970,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 235,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.71% of Delta Air Lines worth $466,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after purchasing an additional 198,560 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 293,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after purchasing an additional 65,852 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,081,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,708,000 after purchasing an additional 350,840 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Susquehanna raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

NYSE DAL opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.53) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

