Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 473,686 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,625,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.59% of General Mills worth $574,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIS stock opened at $67.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.26 and a 200-day moving average of $62.31. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.31 and a 12-month high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

