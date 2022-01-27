Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,051,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.76% of Kroger worth $526,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 686.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43,644 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $44.38 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $50.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

