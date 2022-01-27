Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,215,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,391 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.58% of Centene worth $572,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Centene by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 10.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $75.34 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $85.44. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.38 and a 200-day moving average of $71.09.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $232,812.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,090 shares of company stock valued at $7,791,675. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CNC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.78.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

