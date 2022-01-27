Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,020,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.84% of Ball worth $540,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ball by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 787,825 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth about $812,701,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 19.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Ball by 9.8% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,100,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 454,339 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.44.

Ball stock opened at $86.57 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.88. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.92%.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.