Geode Capital Management LLC Has $530.51 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,783,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,596 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.80% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $530,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 232,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,367,000 after buying an additional 93,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,688,422,000 after buying an additional 357,764 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,256,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARE. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $189.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.91 and its 200-day moving average is $204.32. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.37 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

