Geode Capital Management LLC Has $537.99 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,888,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Copart worth $537,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Copart by 8.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 470,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,964,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Copart in the second quarter worth approximately $59,936,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Copart by 5.1% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Copart in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in Copart by 12.2% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT stock opened at $123.19 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.27 and its 200-day moving average is $144.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.25.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

