Geode Capital Management LLC Has $590.16 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 199,989 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.93% of American Water Works worth $590,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 90,933.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $155.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.78.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

