Geode Capital Management LLC Has $607.48 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,597,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,338 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.58% of Ross Stores worth $607,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.3% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.92.

ROST opened at $94.76 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.94 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.44 and a 200-day moving average of $113.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.39%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.