Geode Capital Management LLC Has $613.05 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,186,743 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 84,241 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of First Republic Bank worth $613,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FRC opened at $167.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $143.60 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.14.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

