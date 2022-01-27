Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,708,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.78% of Zimmer Biomet worth $541,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,267,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,814,000 after purchasing an additional 97,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,436,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH stock opened at $120.49 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $116.60 and a one year high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.71 and a 200-day moving average of $140.07.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Argus downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.45.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

