Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,392,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.84% of PACCAR worth $503,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in PACCAR by 277.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after buying an additional 5,589,020 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 150.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,436,000 after buying an additional 2,066,782 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter valued at $157,427,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in PACCAR by 101.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after buying an additional 1,481,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at $71,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.

Shares of PCAR opened at $93.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $101.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.99 and a 200 day moving average of $85.95.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.