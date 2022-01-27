Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 46,318 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,318 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Constellation Brands worth $533,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Constellation Brands by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Constellation Brands by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 111,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Constellation Brands by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 698,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,918,000 after acquiring an additional 94,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Argus increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.68.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $234.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -781.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.