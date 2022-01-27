Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 93,779 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,022,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.32% of Veeva Systems worth $582,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,900,825,000 after acquiring an additional 52,479 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after acquiring an additional 983,136 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after acquiring an additional 612,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,399,000 after acquiring an additional 258,882 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,576,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,309,000 after acquiring an additional 130,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $527,922.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $1,581,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,138 shares of company stock worth $8,979,579 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. Stephens cut Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.32.

Shares of VEEV opened at $217.16 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.56 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 81.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.