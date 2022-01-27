Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,301,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.86% of ONEOK worth $480,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 185.1% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 51,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 33,639 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth $1,120,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth $1,767,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.6% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 189,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,006,000 after buying an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

OKE opened at $59.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.77.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

