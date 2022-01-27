Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,354,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,112 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.07% of Realty Income worth $540,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 122.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,550,000 after buying an additional 2,968,249 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter worth $115,243,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after buying an additional 1,464,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Realty Income by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,016,000 after buying an additional 1,110,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Realty Income by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,313,000 after buying an additional 1,008,970 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of O stock opened at $67.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.91. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.92%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.