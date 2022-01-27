Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,130,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.75% of Equifax worth $538,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,511,000 after buying an additional 1,579,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,391,014,000 after buying an additional 1,077,757 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Equifax by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,107,000 after buying an additional 480,021 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8,193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 333,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EFX shares. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.18.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $226.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.58 and its 200 day moving average is $268.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.87 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

