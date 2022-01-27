Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 108,991 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,182,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 108,991 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.73% of D.R. Horton worth $517,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,145,000 after buying an additional 122,901 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,138,000 after purchasing an additional 272,169 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,983,000 after purchasing an additional 104,396 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,649,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,438,000 after purchasing an additional 57,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,709,000 after purchasing an additional 291,936 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $85.85 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.10 and its 200 day moving average is $94.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.27.

In other news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

