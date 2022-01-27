Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 79,649 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,154,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Zoom Video Communications worth $562,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 23.0% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 501.9% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $3,923,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 27.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 68.6% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.17, for a total value of $537,597.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,975 shares of company stock valued at $28,427,654 over the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZM. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.37.

Shares of ZM opened at $140.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

