Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 94,964 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,808,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.84% of McKesson worth $558,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of McKesson by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 105,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $246.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $169.34 and a 1 year high of $256.85.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,703,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,025. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.42.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

