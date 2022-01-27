Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 9,574 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,574 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.65% of TransDigm Group worth $565,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,600,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 69,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total transaction of $26,458,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total transaction of $6,574,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,559,135 in the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDG. began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.50.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $612.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $617.57 and a 200 day moving average of $625.49. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $517.37 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

