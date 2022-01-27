GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) rose 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.54 and last traded at $14.54. Approximately 587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 353,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GeoPark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a market cap of $873.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.93.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $173.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is currently -10.19%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRK. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoPark Company Profile (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

