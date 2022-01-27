George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target Raised to C$167.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WNGRF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, George Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.83.

Shares of WNGRF stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.50. 1,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.40. George Weston has a twelve month low of $72.82 and a twelve month high of $116.51.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

About George Weston

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

