German American Bancorp Inc. Purchases 6,187 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.1% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 18.1% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.06.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $159.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

