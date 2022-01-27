Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $74.85

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as €74.85 ($85.06) and last traded at €78.50 ($89.20), with a volume of 168173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €76.20 ($86.59).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($123.86) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.20 ($91.14) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($126.14) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €99.03 ($112.54).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €80.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is €83.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.60.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.