Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) dropped 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 283,818 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,598,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.15. The firm has a market cap of $591.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 3.11.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 717,873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 32,540 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 587.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 92,192 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 35.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 17,679 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

