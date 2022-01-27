GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,969 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 635.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 82,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 71,272 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 333,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,568,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,571,000 after buying an additional 43,785 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $148.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.16 and a 200-day moving average of $172.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.91 and a 1-year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.