GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 812 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRV opened at $167.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.73. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $169.57.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,694 shares of company stock worth $4,353,337. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

