GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Silgan worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Silgan by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silgan by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Silgan by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 31,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silgan alerts:

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.21. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLGN. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.