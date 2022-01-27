GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after acquiring an additional 28,176 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 359,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,268,000 after buying an additional 50,249 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $234.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

