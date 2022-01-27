GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,330 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 231,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 77,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 73,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,128,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,415.4% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 19,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $181.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.19.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.05%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.00.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

