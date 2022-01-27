GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 17,600 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 887.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,624,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,101,000 after buying an additional 50,158 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,140,000 after buying an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 130,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,741,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK stock opened at $175.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.66. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.58.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

