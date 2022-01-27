GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,855 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 76.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.30.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $428.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.04 and a 12-month high of $470.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $437.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

