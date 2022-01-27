GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 746 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after buying an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $291,480,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after buying an additional 950,699 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,656,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,628,000 after buying an additional 809,608 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $159.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.08 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.33 and its 200-day moving average is $238.65.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.62.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

