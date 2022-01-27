GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) Short Interest Down 85.0% in January

GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the December 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GIW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.92. 4,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,248. GigInternational1 has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIW. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 58.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigInternational1 Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GigInternational1 Inc is based in Palo Alto, California.

