Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $99.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 71.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gitlab from $140.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gitlab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.22.

Get Gitlab alerts:

Shares of Gitlab stock opened at $57.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.98. Gitlab has a 52 week low of $53.13 and a 52 week high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that Gitlab will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 634,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,615,464.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 282,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.20 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074,217.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 965,645 shares of company stock worth $75,333,309.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gitlab stock. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.