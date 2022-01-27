Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GJNSY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GJNSY stock remained flat at $$24.34 during trading hours on Thursday. 124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.03. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $26.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.6199 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

