GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,700 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,630 ($21.99) to GBX 1,700 ($22.94) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GSK. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.59) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.89) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($18.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($21.11) to GBX 1,555 ($20.98) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.98) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,615.13 ($21.79).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,632.20 ($22.02) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,596 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,502.12. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,737 ($23.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. The firm has a market cap of £82.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.10.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($27.86) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($67,477.47).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

