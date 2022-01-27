GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,891 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,141 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 35,722 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 33,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 21,805 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,909 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 100,690 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSK opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $46.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 86.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

