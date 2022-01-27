Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.81

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.81 and traded as high as $5.48. Glencore shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 12,502 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLCNF. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

