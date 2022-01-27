Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Short Interest Down 89.4% in January

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the December 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,675,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GDSI remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. 713,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,428. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Global Digital Solutions has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.13.
About Global Digital Solutions
