Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, an increase of 732.5% from the December 31st total of 12,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of SDH stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,612. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.64. Global Internet of People has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Internet of People stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Global Internet of People as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Global Internet of People, Inc, a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided.

